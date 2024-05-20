iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Cut by Motco

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

