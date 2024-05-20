iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.70

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.70 and last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 14628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $673.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

