iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.92

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 409787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 58,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.