iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.86

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 2495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,578,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

