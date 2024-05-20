iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

