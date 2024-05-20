iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.80

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.80 and last traded at $104.97, with a volume of 265988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

