iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 104,818 shares.The stock last traded at $29.45 and had previously closed at $29.50.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $523.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,006 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.