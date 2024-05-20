iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.20

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 3190516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $187,403,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

