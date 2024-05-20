iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.19

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.19 and last traded at $188.91, with a volume of 1195919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.40.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

