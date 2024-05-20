iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,565 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.