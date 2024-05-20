iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.65% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $258,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MTUM stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.91. 1,195,919 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day moving average is $169.46.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.