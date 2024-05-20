iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.72% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $571,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,194 shares. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

