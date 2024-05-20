iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.75

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 88180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

