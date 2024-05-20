iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.85

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.85 and last traded at $104.42, with a volume of 216432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

