iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $117,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $344.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

