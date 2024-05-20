iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 685.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 25,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.98. 9,203,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,990,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

