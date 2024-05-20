iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.29% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $97,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

