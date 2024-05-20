iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.34% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $220,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,744,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.61 during trading on Monday. 384,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,943. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

