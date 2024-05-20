iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Holdings Lifted by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 6.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.56. 157,214 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

