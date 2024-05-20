iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.63

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.63 and last traded at $65.72, with a volume of 356570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.