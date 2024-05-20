Jet Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,089.34 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $141,089.34 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,644.35 or 1.00140966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011590 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00096241 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00118996 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $110,525.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.