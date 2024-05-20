JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.83.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

