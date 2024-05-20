John Militello Sells 1,079 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Militello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, John Militello sold 833 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $19,050.71.

On Thursday, March 21st, John Militello sold 2,490 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $69,969.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, John Militello sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RCKT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 471,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,680,000 after purchasing an additional 174,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,935,000 after purchasing an additional 538,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,111 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

