Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,411 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $22,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 429,025 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,183,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,672. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.