Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company.

JLL opened at $206.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $209.79. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

