JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Sells $885,869.75 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJGet Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 396,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,761. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

