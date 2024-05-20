JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Sells $885,869.75 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 396,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,761. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

(Get Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.