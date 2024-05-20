JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.22. Approximately 773,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,679,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
