Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after acquiring an additional 463,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,980,000 after purchasing an additional 283,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $82.93 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

