Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.82 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average is $137.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,034 shares of company stock worth $19,706,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.