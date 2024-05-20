Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.93 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

