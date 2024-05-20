Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equifax were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $248.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

