Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $652,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,759,633 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $170.75 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

