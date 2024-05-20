Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 118,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 111,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

