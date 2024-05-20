Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $975,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $199.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.70 and a 200-day moving average of $222.49. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

