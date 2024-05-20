Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dollar General by 98.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,141 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Dollar General by 283.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,077,000 after acquiring an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dollar General by 78.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 744.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 563,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average is $138.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

