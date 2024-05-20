Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,381.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $215.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,412. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

