Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,181 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

