Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 7 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,669.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7,750.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,201.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total value of $3,713,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,626,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total transaction of $3,713,395.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,626,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,702 shares of company stock worth $27,985,010. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

