Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $117,621,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 109.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ResMed by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 239,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,395,412 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $215.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.