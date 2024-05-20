Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
NYSE KEYS traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,805. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
