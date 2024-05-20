Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,805. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.