Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.02. 481,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,939. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

