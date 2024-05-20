Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) PT Raised to $30.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

KGS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

