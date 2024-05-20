Komodo (KMD) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,888,212 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.