Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.02

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.02 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 41814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 149.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

