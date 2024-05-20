Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.71

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 507216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,038 shares of company stock valued at $801,339 in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8,622.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 97,172 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.