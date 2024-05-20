Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.17.

Get Kroger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

KR stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Kroger by 198.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its position in Kroger by 293.6% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.