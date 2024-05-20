KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 185.63% from the stock’s current price.
KULR Technology Group Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSEMKT KULR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,771 shares.
