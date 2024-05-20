L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 1,388 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $7,953,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,523,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,514,000 after purchasing an additional 300,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 434,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.31. 3,213,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,458. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

