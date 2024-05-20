L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 300 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $548.00. 627,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.52 and its 200-day moving average is $496.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

