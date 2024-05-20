L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.52. The stock had a trading volume of 738,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,987. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

